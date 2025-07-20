Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VV opened at $289.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.81. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $290.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.