CVS Health Corporation (CVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVS Health to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.94 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

