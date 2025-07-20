Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.
Comerica Stock Up 4.7%
Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $73.45.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.
Institutional Trading of Comerica
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.
About Comerica
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
