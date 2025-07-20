Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

