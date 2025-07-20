Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.17 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

