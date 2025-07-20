Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

