Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,863 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

