IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.68 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

