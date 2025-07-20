iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $32,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,099,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $345.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $346.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

