iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

