Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 660.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,079,000 after buying an additional 4,603,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,444,000 after buying an additional 797,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,616,000 after buying an additional 417,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,592,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

