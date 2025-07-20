Aspen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2%

HPE opened at $21.09 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

