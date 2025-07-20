IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8,496.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after acquiring an additional 714,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,362 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

