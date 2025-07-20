Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.