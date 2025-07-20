Optimist Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 25,077 shares of company stock worth $592,594 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

