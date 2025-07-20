OneAscent Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.