SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.2% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 771,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.