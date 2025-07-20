iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 669,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,174,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 55,379 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $50.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

