Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 5.5%

LNG opened at $244.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

