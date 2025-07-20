Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.