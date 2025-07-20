Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Off Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NIKE stock on June 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 3” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NKE opened at $72.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

