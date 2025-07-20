Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 131000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
