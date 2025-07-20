Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $5.31. Blaize shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 57,259,220 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZAI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Blaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,833,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blaize during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blaize in the first quarter worth $644,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

