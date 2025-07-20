TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Shares Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.19. 1,279,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,850,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $579.96 million, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.66.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 121.89%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,000. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSS by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

