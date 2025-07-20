abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 182,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 50.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 69.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $15.92 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

