Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 369 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 611.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
