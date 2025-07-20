Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,504,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the previous session’s volume of 386,910 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $27.76.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.