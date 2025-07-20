Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 75,699,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.