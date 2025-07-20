Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 21.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 122,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 21.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.