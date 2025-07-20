Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 575,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IWV stock opened at $357.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.97. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $358.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.