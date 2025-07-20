Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $246.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $249.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

