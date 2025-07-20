Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $575,103,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,358,000 after buying an additional 3,370,974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after buying an additional 2,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,587,000 after buying an additional 2,065,906 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

