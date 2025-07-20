Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.28.

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $151.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.62 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The company has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

