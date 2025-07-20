Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Holdings Boosted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 763.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 252,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

