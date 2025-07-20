The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.61.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

