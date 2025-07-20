Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the quarter. Royce Otc Micro comprises 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Otc Micro were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Royce Otc Micro by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Otc Micro in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Otc Micro

In other Royce Otc Micro news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 43,229 shares of Royce Otc Micro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $359,232.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,440.70. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Down 0.2%

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

NYSE RMT opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Royce Otc Micro has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Royce Otc Micro Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

