Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mplx

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.