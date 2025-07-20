Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

