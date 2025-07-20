iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,037,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IVV stock opened at $630.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $632.39. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

