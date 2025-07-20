The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 75,148 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $121,227.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,006,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,823,080.50. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 31,290 shares of company stock worth $293,634 in the last ninety days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $9.33 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

