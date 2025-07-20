Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day moving average of $185.24. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

