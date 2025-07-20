Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 293 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $9,322,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $674.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.