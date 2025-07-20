Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,832 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,434,000 after buying an additional 172,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

