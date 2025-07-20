Contrasting Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KE and Uber Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.80 billion 1.77 $556.89 million $0.53 35.47 Uber Technologies $45.38 billion 4.17 $9.86 billion $5.71 15.86

Risk and Volatility

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than KE. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KE has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 4.48% 6.75% 3.74% Uber Technologies 27.07% 66.46% 25.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KE and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Uber Technologies 0 12 27 0 2.69

KE currently has a consensus target price of $27.16, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $97.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats KE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services. The company operates Beike, an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services; Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; Agent Cooperation Network, an operating system that fosters reciprocity and bonding among various service providers; and software-as-a-service systems. It also owns the Deyou brand for connected brokerage stores; and other brands. In addition, the company offers contract, secure payment, escrow, and other services. KE Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

