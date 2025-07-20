Optimist Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,209 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3,263.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,845,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,025,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.04 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 74.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

