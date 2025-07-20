Critical Contrast: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) vs. Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electra Battery Materials and Lynas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50 Lynas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 73.23%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Lynas.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$21.49 million ($1.48) -0.86 Lynas $303.78 million 20.23 $55.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Lynas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lynas has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Lynas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -46.63% -19.89% Lynas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Lynas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lynas

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

