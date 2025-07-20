Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

