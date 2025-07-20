Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) & Its Peers

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 3 3 1 2.50 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Competitors 365 1338 1515 90 2.40

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.82%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 25.64% 37.67% 11.28% Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $1.84 billion $472.81 million 23.90 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Competitors $7.26 billion $184.70 million 13.73

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

