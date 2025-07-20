Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 3,382 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 139,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 90,560 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4%

EPD opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.