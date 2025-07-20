North Forty Two & Co. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

North Forty Two & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of North Forty Two & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 21.9% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 131.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 97,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7%

BAC stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

